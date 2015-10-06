華府新聞日報與麥當勞合辦升學教育講座

建立於 2015-10-06, 週二 10:59 點擊數：2568

華府新聞日報與麥當勞

10月17日合辦升學教育講座

華府新聞日報與麥當勞合辦的升學教育講座，透過講座的方式，協助學生和家長們作好升大學的準備工作，依學生能力和性向找到理想的學校，邁向人生新里程。以往參加這項講座的家長和學生非常踴躍, 回響熱烈, 受益良多，今年已堂堂進入第4年，講座時間是10月17日(星期六)上午10點至下午4點，地點在華府文化中心 (TECRO Culture Center, 901 Wind River Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878)。

講座免費，報名取票(憑票領餐券及抽獎券)請上網：http://goo.gl/fdmz8p

亞裔學生學業成績都很好，但我們眼中的超優學生卻常被拒於長春滕盟校及其它名大學門外，跌破大家眼鏡。傑出的哈佛大學校友鍾理尊 (Luke Chung) 將應邀擔任主講人，從哈佛大學的招生過程，分析學生如何展現自我，在眾多佼佼者之中脫穎而出。

亞裔家長傾向扮演虎爸虎媽的角色，在孩子升學過程中也亦步亦趨，是否會幫倒忙呢？女兒剛上哈佛大學的鍾理尊，也將分享他的觀察心得，以及他陪伴女兒成長的經驗。

鍾理尊是企業家，主持位於北維州的FMS公司，經常受邀到世界各地演講，奧巴馬健保網站出問題之後，鍾理尊率先指出問題核心，受到政壇和媒體矚目，受邀到國會作證。熱心公益的他，除了擔任費郡資訊科技政策顧問之外，每年協助母校，針對申請哈佛大學的上千名大華府地區高中生，安排他們接受校友的口試。由他來分享心得，機會難得，千萬不要錯失！

主辦單位也邀請到多位資深的升學專家、輔導顧問、名校校友、以及成功申請到知名大學的高中生，全方位來和華府的高中生與家長探討大學申請工作與生涯規劃。

有關2015麥當勞升學講座的詳情，請上華府新聞日報網：

http://www.washingtonchinesedailynews.com/index.php/en/dcnews/mcdonald-s-education-workshop.html

或Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1673145182918697/

We ask for your help in spreading the word of the 2015 McDonald's Education Workshop.

This year the McDonald's Education Workshop will take place on October 17, 2015 at the TECRO Cultural Center, 901 Wind River Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 from 10AM - 4PM.

Each year the the Washington Chinese Daily News and McDonald's co-sponsor the McDonald's Education workshop to give back to their community by hosting a workshop to equip students and parents with the information they need to be prepared for college.

The McDonald's Education Workshop is a FREE EVENT open to the public geared towards high school students and parents preparing for college. It has been designed to provide information and guidance on all aspects of college admissions through speeches, seminars and workshops. Guest speakers will share their experiences and give their advice on the admissions process, leadership, essay writing, scholarship search, college financing and career building.

Students will walk out of this workshop with a clear understanding of what they will need to do to build up their resume and to stand out and have a competitive edge against their peers when applying for college and beginning their careers. Parents will be able to walk out with dos and don'ts for helping their kids in the admissions process.

RSVP is not required to attend, however, it would be helpful when preparing for the free lunch included. RSVP here at

http://goo.gl/fdmz8p

Follow and join our event on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1673145182918697/

Thank You!